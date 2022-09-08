Punjab bureaucracy wary after raids, inquiries

The raids by the enforcement directorate (ED) on top excise department officers, coupled with ongoing inquiries by the Punjab vigilance bureau in decisions taken during the previous government, have made the bureaucrats wary of taking decisions.

The raids and inquiries have not only set the alarm bells ringing in official circles, several of them seem to be reluctant to put their signatures on files. While there has been unease among bureaucrats over a series of inquiries started after the regime change, Tuesday’s raids on officers of the excise department, including an IAS officer, are giving jitters to many of them.

Officials say they do not want to be seen as suggesting or recommending any particular course of action for fear of consequences later. “They can take action against unscrupulous officers, but the situation is tricky for the scrupulous ones. It is better not to take any decision than getting hauled up or face cases for taking it. What is particularly worrying is that officers are being questioned over policy decisions,” one of them said.

These recent developments are bound to hit decision-making and adversely impact the day-to-day functioning in the state government, an officer in the revenue department said on condition of anonymity. According to a secretary-level officer, everyone feels if someone is keeping a close watch on their routine work.

The ED raids on excise officers who were part of the team that made the policy proves the point that those who work are most vulnerable, despite the fact that the state’s council of ministers put its stamp on the policy, said an officer in agriculture department, suggesting that the phase of uncertainty should end.

“It is not wrong to punish the officers who indulge corrupt practices but raising questions over policy decisions lacks logic,” said another officer, who revealed that officers have to be pushed hard to move even the routine files. He further said that in the vigilance case against the former food and civil supplies minister, the transport and cartage policy is under the scanner. “For years, the food and civil supplies department has been making such policies twice every year at the onset of kharif and rabi seasons within short deadlines. So how would things be smooth in case the officers are questioned over policy making,” asked another officer.

