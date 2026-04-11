Punjab cabinet clears life term for ‘beadbi’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

: The Punjab cabinet on Saturday cleared a stringent amendment to the Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, introducing life imprisonment to ensure strict punishment for ‘beadbi’ (sacrilege). The Punjab Cabinet led by CM Bhagwant Mann announces life imprisonment against sacrilege. (HT File)

The Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, will be introduced on Monday during a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. A spokesperson for the chief minister’s office (CMO) said: “Several incidents of beadbi in the past have deeply hurt public sentiments and caused unrest. While Sections 298, 299, and 300 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, address such matters, they do not prescribe sufficiently stringent punishments to serve as a strong deterrent.”

The CMO added that the AAP government determined that legal measures were required to safeguard the sanctity of the holy scripture and promote communal harmony. The proposed legislation stipulates enhanced penalties, including life imprisonment, for those found guilty of committing sacrilege against Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji.

3 lakh solar lights for 11,500 villages

The cabinet approved a solar street lighting programme to cover 11,500 villages with nearly 3 lakh lights. The project will be implemented on an opt-in basis for gram panchayats. The state will provide 70% of the funding, while the remaining 30% will be the gram panchayat’s share.

The Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) will execute the programme in phases between June and October 2026. The initiative includes new installations and maintenance, with priority given to public spaces and Scheduled Caste residential areas.

Punjab to host Men’s Asian Champions Trophy

In a first for the state, the cabinet gave its concurrence to host the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026. An agreement has been signed between the Punjab State Sports Council and Hockey India.

The estimated expenditure for the tournament is ₹25.4 crore. The funds will be used for the event and upgrading hockey stadiums in Jalandhar and Mohali to meet international broadcasting and playing standards.