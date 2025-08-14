Punjab cabinet denotifies controversial land-pooling policy

Three days after the urban development department announced it was withdrawing the land-pooling policy, the Punjab cabinet on Thursday formally denotified the controversial policy. The Punjab cabinet, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in Chandigarh on Thursday denotified the land-pooling policy. (HT file)

This was announced after the cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in Chandigarh.

On August 11, following stiff opposition from farmers and political parties, the government announced it was withdrawing the policy. The formal withdrawal was done today as it required the cabinet’s approval.

“The government hereby withdraws the land-pooling policy dated May 14 and its subsequent amendments,” principal secretary, housing, Vikas Garg stated in the order August 11. “Consequently, all actions, such as letters of intent issued, registration done, or any other action taken thereunder shall be reversed henceforth,” it added.

Though the government had been vehemently defending the policy, saying it aimed at giving “planned urban development” a big push, the Punjab and Haryana high court had recently ordered an interim stay on its implementation for four weeks.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has been a farmer-friendly party since the beginning. The land-pooling policy was brought for the benefit of farmers, but they did not support it. Therefore, it has been withdrawn without any delay,” finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said.

The state government had planned to acquire around 65,000 acres of land in 164 villages, including in Ludhiana, to develop residential and industrial zones. According to the policy, a landowner was to be given a 1,000 square yard residential plot and a 200 square yard commercial plot in fully developed areas in lieu of one acre of land.

The Mann government, however, had been facing flak from opposition parties and farmer bodies, which dubbed the policy a looting scheme aimed at robbing farmers of their land. The Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP and the Congress, among others, had held multiple protests against the policy, while various farmer unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, had also planned demonstrations and protests.

The AAP had hit out at opposition leaders for spreading propaganda against the state government’s policy, with party leaders describing it as farmer-friendly.

On August 7, the high court, while ordering an interim stay on the policy, had held that it appears to have been notified in haste and concerns, including social impact assessment and environmental impact assessment, should have been addressed before its notification.

Last week, CM Mann had announced that his government would reach out to people and farmers over the land-pooling policy. Reacting to his statement, farmer union leaders had categorically said that scrapping the policy was the only solution.

Opposition parties and farmer bodies described the scrapping of the policy as a victory for Punjabis. “The recall of the policy clearly shows that people of Punjab are aware of their rights and the government has to bow before their might,” they had said.