Punjab cabinet expansion ceremony tomorrow, first meeting shortly after
chandigarh news

Punjab cabinet expansion ceremony tomorrow, first meeting shortly after

On March 16, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn-in as the state's 17th chief minister, and was the only person to take oath.
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, Punjab's 17th CM, was the only one who took oath on March 16 (HT Photo/Ravi Kumar)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 04:03 PM IST
Published on Mar 18, 2022 04:03 PM IST

The cabinet expansion ceremony to induct ministers in Punjab’s new government will take place on Saturday, news agency ANI has reported. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann, the state’s 17th chief minister, was sworn-in on March 16, and was the only person to take oath.

“Punjab’s cabinet expansion ceremony to induct the ministers will be held tomorrow at 11am in Chandigarh. The cabinet’s first meeting will also be held tomorrow, at 12:30pm,” reported ANI.

 

However, there is no immediate information available on who all will take oath and what portfolios will be allocated to each. The AAP, which won an historic 92 seats in the February 20 assembly elections ousted the Congress from power. A majority of the party's newly-elected MLAs in the 117-member House are first-timers and are from different walks of life.

Meanwhile, in his first decision as the chief minister, Mann, on Thursday, announced the launch of an anti-corruption helpline--his personal number--which, he said, will begin on March 23, the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. “If anybody asks for bribe, send audio and video on that number and strict action will be taken against the corrupt,” he posted on Twitter.

 

The 48-year-old is Aam Aadmi Party's second chief minister in the country, the first being its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, who is the incumbent in Delhi. The latter is currently in his third stint as Delhi's CM.

Topics
bhagwant mann punjab
