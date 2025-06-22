Punjab cabinet meeting: Chief secy replaces CM as chairman of devp authorities

Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet on Saturday decided to appoint the chief secretary as the chairman of all local development boards in the state, effectively transferring this responsibility from the chief minister, who traditionally held this role. The Punjab cabinet on Saturday decided to appoint the chief secretary as the chairman of all local development boards in the state, effectively transferring this responsibility from the chief minister, who traditionally held this role.

The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, amended Section 29(3) of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development (PRTPD) Act. The amendment empowers the chief secretary to lead the state’s development authorities, a move modelled after urban planning bodies such as Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA), NOIDA, Meerut, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

This decision follows the cabinet’s approval two weeks ago for the acquisition or “land-pooling” of 24,311 acres in Ludhiana and 6,285 acres around Mohali to facilitate new urban estates.

The reallocation of power marks a significant departure from Punjab’s norm, where political figures — including chief ministers and ministers — have traditionally chaired key development bodies such as GMADA (Greater Mohali Area Development Authority), GLADA (Greater Ludhiana Development Authority), and PUDA (Punjab Urban Development Authority).

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema explained that the move was aimed at improving the functioning of the development authorities. “The chief minister is the chairman of the authority, but due to his busy schedule, the work sometimes gets delayed. This change will help streamline proceedings and ensure timely decision-making,” Cheema said during a media briefing.

Additionally, the cabinet has decided to include the departments of revenue, industry, water supply and sanitation, and others in the decision-making process of the development authorities, a step intended to enhance interdepartmental coordination.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has strongly criticised the move. SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema took to X (formerly Twitter), calling the decision “illegal, unconstitutional, and arbitrary.” He pointed out that according to the 1995 Act, the chief minister and housing minister are ex-officio chairman and vice-chairman of the boards, respectively. He questioned the legality of replacing the CM with the chief secretary, suggesting that this undermines the authority of Cabinet ministers.

“Why is the office of CM being downgraded? Who is pressuring the Cabinet to act against constitutional norms?” Cheema wrote.

Nod to fill 500 posts in jail dept

In order to enhance the security in jails, the cabinet gave approval for filling 500 posts of various cadres in the jail staff.

This recruitment will include 29 assistant superintendents, 451 warders and 20 matrons, which will be done by Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board, thereby helping to beef up the security in the jails, said an official spokesperson.

Policy for industrial plot sub-division approved

The cabinet also approved a comprehensive policy for the fragmentation and sub-division of industrial plots in PSIEC-managed industrial estates to enhance land use efficiency, the spokesperson said.

This policy caters to the demands of industrialists and plot owners as well as of prominent industry associations, including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mohali Chamber of Industry & IT, and Mohali Industrial Association. It addresses the need for smaller industrial plots, particularly for the IT and service sectors, to promote efficient land use, attract investments and establish a structured, transparent mechanism for plot fragmentation and sub-division, said the spokesperson.

The policy facilitates the optimisation of land usage, boosts operational efficiency, and supports project expansion by addressing long-standing demands from industrial stakeholders. It applies to freehold plots of 1,000 square yards or larger, with subdivided plots maintaining a minimum size of 400 square yards. A fee of 5% of the current reserve price of the original plot will be charged, reduced to 50% for family members or legal heirs of a deceased allottee, the spokesperson added.

This policy includes a standard operating procedure (SOP) to streamline its implementation.

The cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for the constitution of the high-powered cabinet sub-committee to intensify the ‘war on drugs’ programme of the state. This move will further help in day-to-day scrutiny of the ongoing war against drugs thereby making Punjab free from the menace of drugs and wean away the youth of state from this scourge, according to the spokesperson.

Nod to frame Punjab fire and emergency services rules

The cabinet gave nod for framing of Punjab Fire and Emergency Services (Validity of Fire Safety Certificate) Rules, 2025. This will enable the state government to prescribe the period of fire safety certificate in the case of buildings or premises, including those of specified risk categories through a notification, the spokesperson said.

Factory rules amended

The cabinet gave approval to amend Rule 2A, Rule 3A, Rule 4 and Rule 102 of Punjab Factory Rules, 1952, for facilitating ease of doing business.

This will enable self-certification plans of the factories by any civil/ structural/ mechanical engineer with 5 years of experience or masters degree with two years experience subject to verification by the department. Structural stability certificate by any civil/structural engineer with five years of experience or masters degree with two years experience will also be allowed subject to verification by the department.

Likewise, women workers will be allowed to work in the manufacturing of pottery and ceramics, and the process of extracting vegetable oil which is banned presently, according to the spokesperson.

Consent to amend Punjab Labour Welfare Fund Act

The cabinet also gave consent to amend the Punjab Labour Welfare Fund Act 1965. Several provisions of the Act are no longer in line with present-day needs. So, various provisions of the Act have been amended to secure the interests of the Labour by making the Fund more realistic and progressive, according to the spokesperson.