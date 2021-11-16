Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab cabinet to pay obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib on November 18

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi welcomes Centre’s decision to reopen Kartarpur Corridor on eve of ‘prakash purb’ of Guru Nanak
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi chaired a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Earlier, he visited Dharowali, the ancestral village of deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (right) in Gurdaspur district. (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 04:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday announced that entire Punjab Cabinet will pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib on November 18 as a part of the first delegation after the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Addressing the gathering during a function to mark the death anniversary of former Punjab minister and Congress stalwart Sardar Santokh Singh Randhawa at Dharowali in Gurdaspur district, the chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for the re-opening of the Kartarpur Corridor on the eve of the prakash purb (birth anniversary) of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Channi said that he had personally taken up the issue of reopening of corridor with Modi and Shah. “This is a joyous occasion for the Punjabi community in general and Sikh brethren in particular,” he said.

Paying tributes to Sardar Santokh Singh Randhawa, the chief minister said that the life of the legendary leader was a source of inspiration as he was a votary of morality, honesty and value-based politics. He said it’s a matter of pride that deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is carrying forward the legacy of his father. The deputy CM also recalled his father’s legacy in the service of the state.

Cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Aruna Chaudhary, MLAs Kuldeep Singh Vaid, Parminder Singh Pinki, Davinder Singh Ghubaya, Kulbir Singh Zira, Amit Vij, Darshan Singh Brar, Pritam Kotbhai, former Punjab minister and Punjab Agro Industries chairman Joginder Singh Mann were among those present.

