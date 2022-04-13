Punjab cadre ex-IPS officer Lalpura reappointed NCM chief
The central government on Tuesday re-appointed retired Punjab-cadre IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura as the chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities.
Lalpura, who was first appointed as chairman in September last year, had to resign from the post in December to contest as the BJP candidate from Ropar assembly constituency, which he lost.
Lalpura got 10,067 votes and stood fourth.
A Sikh intellectual, who has written books on Sikh and Punjabi culture, Lalpura, was appointed BJP spokesperson in September last year. He had retired as deputy inspector general (DIG), Punjab Police, before joining the BJP in 2012.
“I received the official communication regarding my re-appointment on Tuesday. I re-joined duty on Wednesday,” said Lalpura, who belongs to Rupnagar district.
He served as the senior superintendent of police of Amritsar Rural, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran districts.
Anjuman-E-Islam members offer pooja at Hanumantha temple
Members of the Anjuman-E-Islam, an educational and social organization, from Dharwad, offered a special pooja at the Sri Nuggikeri Hanumantha temple on Monday where a Muslim vendor's fruit cart was vandalised, The New Indian Express reported. Four Sri Ram Sene activists were held by police for the vandalism, making it one of the first arrests on the matter of economic boycott of Muslim vendors around temple premises.
Karnataka CM reacts after minister booked in contractor death case
After a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa over the death of a contractor who had accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa of demanding a commission for road construction, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday he will discuss the issue with his fellow Bharatiya Janata Party leader. The senior BJP leader was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide.
Raje accuses Rajasthan govt of banning Hindu festivals
Jaipur: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje has accused the Rajasthan government of banning Hindu festivals through administrative orders and said it will not be tolerated. She said the accused named for the violence in Karauli were not arrested and added innocent people were put behind the bars. “The police have not yet met the people whose shops were damaged.” Congress leader Archana Sharma accused the BJP of trying to polarise society.
Maximum temp to hover around 39 degrees Celsius in Delhi
New Delhi: The mercury dipped below the 40-degree mark for the first time in six days in Delhi on Tuesday as clouds ended a five-day heatwave. Most weather stations recorded a dip of two to three degrees Celsius. Safdarjung, the base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperatures will start rising slightly to 40 degrees Celsius by Friday.
In contractor death case, FIR against Karnataka minister Eshwarappa, 2 aides
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Karnataka minister KS Eswharappa after a contractor, who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa of demanding commission for road construction, was found dead, with the cause of death suspected to be suicide. Read Contractor death: chief minister Basavaraj Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn In recent days, Eshwarappa has made several controversial religious remarks.
