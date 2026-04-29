...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Punjab calls one-day assembly session on Labour Day

The chief minister said that as part of this historic initiative, representatives of labour unions will be invited to the House as special guests.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Advertisement

Punjab cabinet, led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, on Tuesday gave a nod to convene a special session of the state assembly on May 1 to commemorate Labour Day.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that as part of this historic initiative, representatives of labour unions will be invited to the House as special guests.

“This one-day session will be dedicated to the hardworking labourers and artisans who make a vital contribution to the country’s social and economic development,” Mann said in a post on X.

The chief minister said that as part of this historic initiative, representatives of labour unions will be invited to the House as special guests.

“The session will also witness serious discussions on the impact of changes in the MGNREGA scheme on the working class, along with broader national and international challenges affecting them,” the CM said, adding that during the session, other essential legislative business as determined by the business advisory committee of the assembly will be carried out in accordance with established procedures.

According to the chief minister’s office’s spokesperson, the session will also discuss the detrimental effects on the labour and working class due to the political reconstitution of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) into the VB-G Ram G scheme.

In November last year, a special session was organised to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Anandpur Sahib. Lately, on April 13, the state assembly, via a special session, amended the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act to include stringent punishment clauses against accused individuals involved in the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

 
labour day
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab calls one-day assembly session on Labour Day
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab calls one-day assembly session on Labour Day
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.