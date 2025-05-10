Punjab cancels leaves of all IAS, PCS officers

Punjab government on Friday cancelled the leaves of all IAS and PCS officers in the state with immediate effect in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Blackout observed in Jalandhar on Friday in view of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan. (PTI)

In a memo, the personnel department stated that in view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for emergency response system, no officer will proceed on any kind of leave or leave their station of position without explicit approval of the chief secretary.

“All leaves approved so far stand cancelled... Meticulous compliance may be ensured, failing which suitable action will be initiated,” read the order issued by the secretary personnel.

Fire staff on full alert

The leaves of fire services staff have also been cancelled, with orders for 24x7 deployment at sensitive locations across the state.

Announcing this decision, local government minister Dr Ravjot Singh instructed officials to conduct mock drills, ensure all equipment was fully functional and maintain constant communication with army authorities for swift response in case of any emergency.

Officials have also been directed to remain on high alert and be available on their mobile phones at all times, according to an official release.

The minister asked fire officials to coordinate closely with deputy commissioners to strategically position fire tenders at key locations for quick mobilisation. The fire department has a dedicated emergency helpline number-112 to ensure swift response during crises.

