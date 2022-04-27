Punjab central university to give free coaching to SC students
The Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda, is set to launch free coaching for students belonging to scheduled castes (SCs) who are preparing for civil services and other competitive exams.
Dr Ambedkar Foundation, an autonomous body under the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the university for establishing Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence (DACE) and Dr Ambedkar Chair, said a varsity spokesperson.
Vinod Arya, nodal officer, DACE, said the project is being set up with the goal of uplifting marginalised communities and conducting research on bridging socio-political and economic inequalities.
The foundation will provide a one-time grant of ₹10 lakh for infrastructural setup, and an annual grant of ₹75,000 per student to the university for coaching 100 students.
“A total of 100 seats have been sanctioned for coaching, of which 33% seats will preferably be given to eligible female candidates from the SC community. Also, advanced research will be undertaken under the Chair programme to disseminate the ideas and thoughts of Dr Ambedkar,” said Arya.
