Punjab CEO Raju to be observer for RS biennial elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday appointed chief electoral officer of Punjab S Karuna Raju as the observer for the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha.

The ECI has appointed Raju as the observer for the March 31 elections as per the provisions of representation of the People Act.

As per the ECI orders, Raju will be present throughout the process of scrutiny of nomination papers, polling and counting of votes so as to oversee that the procedures are laid down as per the laid statues and he will also furnish the report after completion of the elections.