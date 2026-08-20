Punjab: Channi skips CWC meet, cites preparations for masters exam

Jalandhar member of Parliament (MP) and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi skipped the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Wednesday, citing preparations for his public administration examination at Panjab University.

Reacting to Channi’s explanation for missing the CWC meeting, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “We will wish him well.” (HT File)

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Channi’s absence has triggered fresh political speculation within the Punjab Congress, particularly at a time when differences among senior party leaders over the leadership of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring remain unresolved.

Channi, who holds a PhD in political science from Panjab University, is currently pursuing a master’s degree in public administration. He has also expressed interest in further research, particularly in the area of public policy reforms.

His decision to skip the CWC meeting comes amid a series of recent absences from important party programmes. Channi had stayed away from Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel’s extended visit to the state for organisational activities. Baghel spent around 10 days in the state, holding meetings and interacting with party leaders and workers, but Channi remained absent.

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{{^usCountry}} He had also skipped an event during the Lok Sabha session when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to speak in the House. Instead, Channi attended a protest in Faridkot organised by Kushaldeep Singh Kikki Dhillon, another leader opposed to Warring’s leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He had also skipped an event during the Lok Sabha session when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to speak in the House. Instead, Channi attended a protest in Faridkot organised by Kushaldeep Singh Kikki Dhillon, another leader opposed to Warring’s leadership. {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to Channi’s explanation for missing the CWC meeting, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “We will wish him well.”

Channi has not publicly aligned himself with the rebellion against Warring, although several senior Punjab Congress leaders have openly questioned the PPCC president’s leadership ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. However, party insiders say Channi is among the leaders seeking Warring’s removal from the post.

A senior Congress leader said Channi’s continued absence from key party programmes was a matter of concern, given his influence among party workers.

“For now, Channi appears to be prioritising his academic pursuits over key party engagements, even as the Punjab Congress seeks to project unity ahead of the 2027 elections. This is not a good sign as he has a strong base among Congress workers. The party should put up a united show,” the leader said.

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