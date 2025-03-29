Menu Explore
Punjab: Cheema announces directives to improve doorstep delivery of services

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 29, 2025 09:36 AM IST

Addressing a press conference, Cheema said that the directives mandate regular visits by DCs to villages in their jurisdictions, dedicating four days a week

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday announced new directives aimed at reinforcing effective governance and addressing the concerns of citizens through the ‘Aap di sarkar, aap de dwar” programme.

Emphasising inter-department coordination as a vital aspect of the initiative, Cheema said that after feedback and requirements shared by the villagers, departments concerned will be instructed to address their issues (HT File)
The directives, issued by the chief secretary to all deputy commissioners (DC), are aimed at addressing the concerns of people at the grassroots.

Addressing a press conference, Cheema said that the directives mandate regular visits by DCs to villages in their jurisdictions, dedicating four days a week.

Cheema said that during the visits, the DCs will engage with the villagers, providing a platform for them to voice their grievances, and get first-hand feedback on performance of village-level functionaries such as teachers and healthcare professionals. “Officials are tasked with inspiring communities to maintain cleanliness, disseminate critical information to support the state’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign and promote youth engagement in sports and social activities,” he said.

Emphasising inter-department coordination as a vital aspect of the initiative, Cheema said that after feedback and requirements shared by the villagers, departments concerned will be instructed to address their issues.

