Punjab: Chief Khalsa Diwan office-bearer booked for sexual assault on minor

Chief Khalsa Diwan’s (CKD) additional honourary secretary Harinderpal Singh Sethi has been booked allegedly for sexually harassing and assaulting a minor girl who is his close relative, officials said on Monday. The accused is the son of CKD vice president Santokh Singh Sethi. Victim’s mother has also been named in the FIR as complainant says one assault took place in her presence. (Picture only for representational purpose)

According to the FIR accessed by HT, Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8, 10 and 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were slapped at Ranjit Avenue police station on June 26.

The 17-year-old victim is based in Delhi. Her mother has also been nominated in the FIR as co-accused. A senior official, who did not want to be quoted, said, “The complainant had approached the Nizamuddin (Delhi) police station where a zero FIR was registered. After we received a copy of the zero FIR, we initiated an investigation by setting up a special investigation team (SIT) after registering an FIR.” The matter is being thoroughly investigated, he added.

According to the FIR, the victim mentioned in her statement that the accused assaulted her sexually first in Amritsar in 2022 and then in Delhi in presence of her mother in 2023.

Meanwhile, Bhagwantpal Singh Sachar, executive member of the CKD, termed it a stigma on the Sikh organisation. “CKD president Inderbir Singh Nijjar should expel him from the organisation with immediate effect. Thousands of daughters are studying in CKD institutions. Women are working there in great numbers. How will they feel in such an environment?” he questioned.

The CKD runs more than 50 educational institutions, orphanages, old age homes and other socio-religious centres.