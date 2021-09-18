Punjab chief minister launches flagship health scheme. Details here

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh launches flagship health scheme. All you need to know

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh extended insurance cover to include 15 lakh more families under the Ayushman Bharat-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana (AB-SSBY) across the state. These families were earlier been excluded from the scheme. Nearly 55 lakh families in the state are covered under this flagship universal health scheme of the Punjab government.

Here’s more on the Congress government’s health scheme”

1. The AB-SSBY scheme was Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s poll promise, which he made before the 2017 assembly elections.

2. Singh made the announcement at a virtual meeting on Friday where the state health department proposed bringing these 15 lakh families under the government scheme on a co-sharing basis which would have entailed beneficiaries bearing part of the cost. However, Singh suggested that the insurance cover for these families should also be covered by the government.

3. The Punjab state government’s flagship scheme will cost the exchequer a total of ₹593 crore per annum to cover 55 lakh families.

4. This health scheme will provide an insurance cover of ₹5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care treatments in empanelled public and private hospitals in the state.

5. Around 5.01 lakh farmers are also enrolled in this scheme and Singh has stated that they will not be required to register again this year. However, almost 3.5 lakh farmers registered as 'J' form holders and 'sugarcane weighment slips' after October 1, 2020, will need to apply on the government portal to avail of this scheme.

6. Farmers who are registered under this scheme can avail of treatment at 642 empanelled private hospitals and 208 government hospitals for treatment facilities of up to ₹5 lakh.

7. Farmers can avail cashless treatment for 1,579 diseases under this scheme.

8. Apart from the family head, husband/wife, father/mother, unmarried children, divorced daughter and her minor children, widowed daughter-in-law and her minor children of farming families are also covered under this scheme.