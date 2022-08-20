Punjab Civil Medical Services Association : Docs in Aam Aadmi Clinics should be hired through proper channel
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association state president Dr Anil Sarin said the association understands that the recruitment process for the AACs is still under process and the deputations are just ad hoc/temporary arrangements
Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) on Friday welcomed any step towards expansion of public healthcare setups in the state, including the Aam Aadmi Clinics, but demanded that recruitment of doctors in these clinics should be through regular channel only.
In a statement, PCMSA state president Dr Anil Sarin said the association understands that the recruitment process for the AACs is still under process and the deputations are just ad hoc/temporary arrangements.
“We don’t really have major concerns regarding it as far as it is for a few days only. It is expected that as soon as the recruitment process is over and the selected candidates join, the PCMS doctors will rejoin their regular place of postings. However, if these deputations exceed the expected time frame, PCMSA will take up the matter with the higher authorities, as the healthcare services at their regular place of postings may suffer,” he added.
The PCMSA said providing services at Aam Aadmi Clinics by deputing the regular staff from the existing healthcare facilities will actually be counterproductive in the long run.
-
Punjab: 8 mobile phones recovered from Faridkot jail
Eight mobile phones were recovered from inmates of Faridkot Central Jail on Friday, just a week after the seizure of 32 mobile phones, raising questions over the security arrangements by the prison authorities. Three cases were registered on the basis of complaints filed by the Faridkot jail assistant superintendents -- Ranjit Singh, Bhim Tej Singla and Davinder Singh. Despite action, the smuggling of banned items inside the jail goes unabated.
-
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts UP's Lucknow
Tremors were felt in Lucknow in the wee hours of Saturday as a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Uttar Pradesh capital. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 1.12am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground. The city's north-northeast area witnessed the most impact. Earthquakes with a magnitude of about 2.0 or less are usually called microearthquakes; they are not commonly felt by people.
-
Manesar couple dupe woman of ₹3.75cr in bogus land deal, police say probe on
Gurugram: A husband and wife were booked on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy after they allegedly duped a woman of ₹3.75 crore that shYadavad received from the Haryana government as compensation for her land that was acquired in 2011, police said on Friday. Police identified the accused couple as Sandeep Yadav and Manju Rani, and said they were in their early 40s.
-
Delhi registers 15 swine flu cases in as many days
New Delhi: Amid concerns over the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the national capital is also seeing a rise in H1N1 (swine flu) cases with over 15 cases being reported in the city in the past fortnight, health officials with the Delhi government said on Friday. Health experts said H1N1 is characterised by symptoms such as fever (high grade in some cases), sore throat, nasal congestion, headache, and muscular aches.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Kucha Rohilla
As part of our 'Walled City dictionary' series that explores the names of Old Delhi places. Retired “nikhar polisher” Muhammed Haneef is standing (see photo) outside the house where his mother gave birth to him 74 years ago. Grocer Nadeem Ahmad's shop has the bustle of a community club. Standing by the counter, Muhammmed Haneef explains that Kucha Rohilla Khan was a Mughal noble. Muhammed Haneef interjects to recall the kucha's lost akhara.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics