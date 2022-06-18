Punjab clocks 104 fresh Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 cases in Punjab on Thursday crossed the 100-mark after around three months with 104 fresh cases recorded in the past 24 hours in the state.

According to media bulletin, maximum 31 cases were detected in Ludhiana, followed by 31 in SAS Nagar and 7 in Patiala. No death from the virus was registered during the period.

With the fresh cases, the number of active cases in the state has reached 485, with a total of 7,61,108 people found positive with the virus so far.

A total of 17,757 people have lost their lives from the deadly virus so far in the state.

A total of 9,874 tests were conducted on the day, with 1.05% positivity rate.