Punjab CM accepts IG Kunwar Vijay’s resignation

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday accepted the premature retirement request of IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was heading the special investigation team probing the 2015 Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases. The incidents had taken place after the alleged desecration of a religious text in Faridkot.

The 1998-batch officer of the Punjab cadre had tendered his resignation on April 11, two days after the Punjab and Haryana high court had quashed the probe by the SIT into the Kotkapura firing incident.

Though Amarinder had earlier refused to accept Kunwar’s resignation but the officer was firm on his stand.

The CM has forwarded IG’s resignation to the home department for further action, said official sources.

Kunwar Vijay, who otherwise was to retire in 2029, had assured the government of full help and support even outside his service in connection with the probe led by him in two cases of police firing.