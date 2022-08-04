Punjab CM advises MLAs against ‘raids’ on govt institutions

CHANDIGARH: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the party MLAs to proactively focus on development works and issues of public importance without disturbing the balance between executive and legislative.

Mann, who held a brainstorming session with his party colleagues here, is learnt to have advised them against carrying out raids on governments institutions or entering into public spats with officials. “Both executive and legislative are important pillars of democracy and perfect balance needs to be struck between them for the progress of state and prosperity of its people,” he told them. The CM’s advice to the AAP MLAs came just days after health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra’s humiliation of Baba Farid varsity vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, who later resigned from his post, drew widespread flak.

Mann also asked the party MLAs to list three development works or problems of their assembly segments each that they want the government to take up on top priority. He told them to set priorities for their areas and only list development works or problems other than basic infrastructure. “The government is committed to provide hospitals, schools, colleges and roads. It is our duty. We will take care of these,” he said before informing the party MLAs about the steps being to streamline welfare schemes such as delivery of pensions and other benefits at doorstep.

The chief minister took feedback of the MLAs regarding the problems in their respective constituencies and gave a WhatsApp number to them on which they can share the details of pending development works or problems of their areas with him. The AAP has 92 MLAs and about 70 of them met the chief minister, according to a spokesperson. Mann’s meetings with the MLAs lasted five hours. No cabinet minister or officer was present.

A party MLA said the chief minister assured to get the works listed or problems cited by the legislators taken care of within the next two to three months. “We were also asked to take up our problems with the nodal officers deployed at MLAs’ offices being set up at district headquarters or give the information on the WhatsApp number (given by the CM),” the legislator added. The CM further asked the MLAs to ensure that the benefit of the pro-people and development-oriented schemes of the state government percolate at the lowest level of society.

