Punjab CM announces amnesty scheme for transporters

Chandigarh : In a relief to transporters whose business suffered due to Covid pandemic, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday allowed them to pay motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months.

“We are fulfilling our promise made with the transporters. Those transporters who have not been able to pay the motor tax due to Corona, can now pay the due tax within next three months without any penalty and arrear,” the CM said while making the announcement on his social media handles.

“Transporters are the backbone of economy and we are standing by them in any sort of need,” CM said in the announcement.

According to a senior government official, the scheme will be applicable for private transport sector, including cab and auto-rickshaw operators as they have defaulted on the motor vehicle tax ever since the Covid-19 hit the country.

Around 65,000 auto-rickshaw, taxi and private bus operators will be benefited from the scheme. The government has fixed July 24 as the last date of clearing the dues. With this, the government plans to collect ₹70-crore revenue.

