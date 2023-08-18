Will ensure adequate compensation to all flood victims: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the state government would provide adequate compensation to those who suffered losses in the floods.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann assessing flood situation in Hoshiarpur's Tanda area. (Harpreet Kaur/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Touring flood-affected areas in Hoshiarpur on Thursday, the CM also said that the situation is improving. “Water discharge from the dam had decreased and by night, the amount would come down further,” he said, adding that he was in constant touch with the Bhakra Beas Management Board authorities and the Himachal Pardesh government, and is monitoring the situation closely.

“Water was being released from the dam in a controlled manner to ensure the safety of people. If need be, the government helicopter would also be pressed into service to evacuate people,” said Mann.

The CM lauded the help being provided by philanthropists and government servants. He also assured that a fair girdawari.

“Unlike the Congress and the Akalis, we will not rub salt on people’s wounds by issuing cheques of negligible amount. Everyone will get fair compensation,” he added. He also visited Fatta Kulla and Haler villages to assess the flood situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON