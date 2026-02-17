Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to Mohali hospital again

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann (52) was re-admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali on Monday evening, hours after he was discharged from the health facility. Mann was admitted to the hospital again after he experienced exhaustion, said sources. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Singh addresses a gathering in Moga on Monday. (ANI)

Officials, who requested anonymity, said Mann arrived at the hospital at around 8:30 pm on Monday for a routine checkup.

The hospital has not released any official statement till the filing of the report.

On Sunday, Mann had attended the Mahashivratri event along with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Sangrur. Soon after the prayers, Mann was taken ill and was shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

The hospital authorities then said Mann’s condition was stable and all his vital parameters were within normal limits.

The hospital authorities, in a statement, had said Mann’s condition is stable, and he has been admitted for observation.

“He underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic investigations. All vital parameters are stable and within normal limits. He is currently experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care. His condition is stable, and he remains under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team,” the hospital’s Sunday statement read.

In September last year, Mann was admitted for a week at the Fortis Hospital following exhaustion and low heart rate. In 2024, Mann, who was diagnosed with a bacterial infection, had been admitted to Fortis Mohali for a few days.