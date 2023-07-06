Bhagwant Mann announces training centres for competitive exams

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government is opening eight hi-tech centres for imparting training to students for competitive exams. Mann, who was addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to 252 new recruits in health and family welfare, power and medical research departments here, said these centres will provide quality training to youth for competitive examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). “The target of the state government is to ensure that youth sit in high offices and serve the country,” he said.

Mann said these centres will provide quality training to youth for competitive examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (HT File Photo)

Hitting out at his predecessors, Mann said that due to the negative approach of the successive state governments, Punjab has lagged behind in progress and prosperity. He said those who were living in palatial houses during their heydays have been ousted from the political scene of the state. “Now these rejected leaders are forging new alliances or mending the old ones against him. The sole motive of such alliances is to grab the political power in the state by hook or by crook,” he claimed. Cabinet ministers Balbir Singh and Harbhajan Singh were among those present.

