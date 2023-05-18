Ranjit Sagar dam surroundings to be developed for tourism: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the state government will make concerted efforts for developing area around Ranjit Sagar dam, especially in Dhar Kalan block, as an ideal tourist destination. The CM, who visited this area on Thursday, said that there is a huge potential for developing it as a tourist destination. (ANI File Photo)

He bemoaned that due to negligence of the successive state governments, the area has been ignored in the lace of development.

Mann said that the untapped potential of tourism in this area will be harnessed for attracting the tourists.

The CM asked officers to prepare a detailed blueprint for development of the entire region, so that a major fillip can be given to tourism sector in the state.

Mann said that the state government has already cleared water adventure tourism policy for the promotion of water sports, which can also be implemented here. Mann said the day is not far when after sprucing up the infrastructure, this region becomes a hub of tourists from across the country. He said that this area can play an important role to put Punjab on the map of international tourism.

Earlier, the CM also visited Ranjit Sagar Dam and paid tributes to those killed during the construction of the dam. He also inspected the site of Shahpur Kandi Barrage project and reviewed ongoing work.