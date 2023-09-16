Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann promises complete overhaul of industrial focal points in 2 yrs

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced to spruce up the focal points and industrial zones in the state to attract more investment. CM Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the ‘Sarkar Sanatkar Milni’ event on Friday. (SOURCED)

The CM, who along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, announced ‘Sarkar Sanatkar Milni’ events in Ludhiana and Mohali, also said his government is committed to providing more employment opportunities to youths so as to reverse the trend of brain drain.

Speaking to the gathering in Ludhiana, he said the industrial zones and focal points in the state are in a dilapidated condition due to which development is being hampered.

“We know how you feel when you bring your clients from abroad. You take them to your factories, located in focal points, in your Mercedes and BMWs but the potholed roads leave a bad impression,” said Mann while promising a complete overhaul of the road infrastructure of all focal points in the state in the next two years.

The CM also announced to provide power meters and other basic amenities to people residing in Ludhiana’s colonies who form most of the labour force in the factories.

Promising speedy clearance of permits, he said, “If any industrialist aspires to construct a building by excavating a basement, then he has to apply for it on the Invest Punjab portal. The permission will be given within 72 hours, if not, it will be deemed approved.”

Mann also announced three years’ exemption for shifting industry units situated in residential areas. He said the state government will constitute a committee to decide the status of such areas.

Punjabis can break China’s monopoly: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Kejriwal said that pan India, only Punjabis can break the monopoly of China in the industrial sector. He said the Punjab industries do not have to compete with the industry of any other state but instead look at defeating China in industrial growth. Kejriwal said the Mann government will extend all sorts of logistic support to the industry.

‘Mohali has potential to become industrial hub’

Later in the evening, while addressing the ‘Sarkar Sanatkar Milni’ in Mohali, he promised to equip the city with ultra-modern facilities while stating that Mohali has a huge potential to become an industrial hub of the state.

The Punjab CM said that once Mohali is developed, other parts of the state too will be developed on similar lines.

He also announced a one-year extension to entrepreneurs for construction on their industrial plots.

Mann said the idea behind ‘Sarkar Sanatkar Milni’ is to have a direct dialogue with the “captains of the industry” so as to understand their needs and act accordingly.

The CM also said his government had turned the “red-tape” prevalent during the previous governments into a “red carpet for industrialists”.

He said the government has already introduced a single window to facilitate the industrialists.

The CM said his government is open to give maximum permissions to industrial units, provided they promise to give jobs to the youths of the state.

He said his government is committed to reversing the trend of the brain drain. The Punjab CM also cited an example of a youngster who had returned to India from Australia and started a restaurant here.

On the occasion, Mann and Kejriwal also unveiled a book of PHD Chambers.