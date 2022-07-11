Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, wife Gurpreet offer prayers at Golden Temple
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife offered prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday.
It was Mann’s first visit to Amritsar after he got married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur.
Mann, who was also accompanied by his mother Harpal Kaur and sister Manpreet Kaur, paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple amid tight security.
Two Sikh priests gave parsad to the newlywed couple who offered Rumala Sahib, a Punjabi term for a square or rectangular piece of silk used to cover the Guru Granth Sahib.
Mann, 48, the first chief minister of the state to get married while in office, had tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Pehowa in Kurukshetra in Haryana on July 7.
This was Mann’s second marriage. He separated from his first wife in 2015. From his first marriage, Mann has two children, daughter Seerat Kaur, 21, and son Dilshan, 17.
