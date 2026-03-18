Mohali, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday called for greater participation of women in politics, seeking their active involvement in decision-making and bring necessary change in society. Punjab CM calls for greater participation of women in politics

Addressing a gathering after felicitating women entrepreneurs here, Mann said it is imperative that girls come forward and empower themselves through education.

In the larger interest of the nation, women who manage homes and families efficiently should also run the country, he said.

"Today, girls have outnumbered boys in almost every field, but politics is still an exception. This field has long been considered a domain of men, but the time has come for women to excel here as well," the chief minister said.

"Women's participation is essential to build an egalitarian society and strengthen democracy at grassroots level. Women must ensure that they themselves, and their families, exercise their franchise carefully so that right leaders are elected to the assembly and Parliament," he said, adding that this will help posit Punjab as a progressive and prosperous state.

He said the state government is making consistent and focused efforts to empower women.

The A government has appointed several women as deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police, a major shift from earlier times. Punjab has the highest number of women posted in these positions compared to any other state government, Mann claimed.

Our government has revamped the education sector to provide quality education, especially to girls. Education is the key to transforming lives of weaker sections, but previous governments kept them away from it, he said.

The chief minister said women must work hard and excel in every field. "The government is providing all support, but it is equally important to keep learning and upgrading skills to stay relevant in changing times," he added.

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