Punjab CM Channi's nephew sent to 14-day judicial custody in illegal sand mining case

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew, Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, was on Friday sent to 14-day judicial custody in illegal sand mining case.

Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Jalandhar on February 3 as part of its money laundering investigation into the alleged sand mining operations in the poll-bound state.

Honey is the son of Channi's sister-in-law and has been in the ED's custody since then.

Recently, the ED said had reportedly admitted that the cash seized from his possession was earned from illegal sand mining as well as transfers and postings.

The federal agency had conducted raids against Honey and others on January 18 and seized about ₹7.9 crore cash from his premises and another about ₹2 crore cash from a linked person identified as Sandeep Kumar.

