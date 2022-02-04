Punjab CM Channi's nephew sent to ED custody till Feb 8

Punjab chief min Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, was on Friday sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 8 by a Jalandhar court.

Singh was arrested late on Thursday night the ED officers in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state.

They said the Punjab CM's nephew was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after several hours of questioning at the agency's office in Jalandhar.

Punjab is set to vote for a new government on February 20. The Congress has accused the BJP government at the entre of misusing central agencies in the poll-bound state.

On January 18, the ED had conducted raids on the premises of Singh, his business partners and six miners in Mohali, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, and Pathankot.

The agency had said it seized ₹10 crore and valuables from Singh and his partner during the raids that had continued till January 19.

