Punjab CM condemns ‘misbehaviour’ with ex-jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday sought severest of severe action against Air India employees responsible for alleged ‘misbehaviour’ with former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh. In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that the incident of “maltreatment” of the former jathedar was highly condemnable. “This sort of irresponsible behaviour is unwarranted and undesirable. He is a respected personality of Punjab in general and Sikh community in particular and this sought of mistreatment with him cannot be tolerated,” he said. He urged the central government to take exemplary action against the erring employees of Air India.

