Punjab CM digs in heels, says PAU V-C Gosal appointed as per rules

Two days after Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit sought the removal of Satbir Singh Gosal as the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, terming his appointment “totally illegal”, a defiant chief minister Bhagwant Mann wrote back, saying the norms and procedures had been followed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appears in Mansa court in defamation case

In the letter to Purohit on Thursday, Mann reiterated that Gosal’s appointment was carried out according to the Haryana and Punjab Agricultural University Act, 1970, by the university’s board. The approval of the governor or the chief minister was not required for the appointment, he wrote.

“Dr Satbir Singh Gosal is a known scientist and a respectable Punjabi Sikh. Your direction to remove such a person has become a cause of anger among Punjabis,” read the chief minister’s letter written in Punjabi that he promptly shared on his Twitter account, too.

The response comes after the governor on Tuesday objected to Gosal’s appointment, seeking his removal as his approval was not taken and the procedure laid by the University Grants Commission had not been followed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister cited recent differences with the governor and accused him of “interfering in the functioning of the government elected with a massive mandate and this has saddened that people of Punjab”.

“Earlier, you created hurdles in the Vidhan Sabha session, then rejected the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences and now you have objected to the appointment of the PAU V-C,” the chief minister wrote.

“The people of the state have elected the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government with high aspirations. When someone creates hurdles in the functioning of the government, people don’t tolerate it,” he said.

Mann added that he had met the governor on a number of occasions in the past and found him to be “a good and honest person”. He said that it was unlikely that he was acting like this on his own. He went on ask the governor on who was behind his latest moves and why was he accepting the suggestions. “They stay in the backdrop but you get a bad name,” Mann said, adding that he would appeal to the governor with folded hands not to listen to such persons as they were not Punjab’s well-wishers. He said the elected government should be allowed to function.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON