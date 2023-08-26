Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM directs officials to chalk out plan for minibus service in rural areas

Punjab CM directs officials to chalk out plan for minibus service in rural areas

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 26, 2023 01:04 AM IST

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann directed the transport officials to prepare a complete blueprint of the plan and conduct a survey across the state to identify the possible routes.

With an aim to resume minibus service in rural areas of Punjab, chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday directed the transport department officials to chalk out a plan and conduct a survey for the smooth implementation of the project.

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday directed the transport department officials to chalk out a plan and conduct a survey for the smooth implementation of the project. (ANI)

Chairing a high-level meeting with transport officials at his office here, the CM said the Punjab government has decided to resume the minibus service in rural areas to facilitate people as well as provide employment to youth by giving them permits for operation of buses.

Mann directed the transport officials to prepare a complete blueprint of the plan and conduct a survey across the state to identify the possible routes.

During the meeting, the CM also discussed the viability of a special bus service to religious places to facilitate pilgrims. He said a large number of devotees visit Punjab for pilgrimage but face difficulties due to lack of proper transportation arrangements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chief minister punjab
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP