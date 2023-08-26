Punjab CM directs officials to chalk out plan for minibus service in rural areas

With an aim to resume minibus service in rural areas of Punjab, chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday directed the transport department officials to chalk out a plan and conduct a survey for the smooth implementation of the project.

Chairing a high-level meeting with transport officials at his office here, the CM said the Punjab government has decided to resume the minibus service in rural areas to facilitate people as well as provide employment to youth by giving them permits for operation of buses.

Mann directed the transport officials to prepare a complete blueprint of the plan and conduct a survey across the state to identify the possible routes.

During the meeting, the CM also discussed the viability of a special bus service to religious places to facilitate pilgrims. He said a large number of devotees visit Punjab for pilgrimage but face difficulties due to lack of proper transportation arrangements.