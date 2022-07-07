Punjab CM for reducing training period of patwaris

Chandigarh : Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to reduce the training period of newly recruited patwaris.

Addressing the gathering during in a function to distribute district allotment letters to newly recruited 855 patwaris at the Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, the CM said the reduction in training period will enhance the efficiency of patwaris working in the field, thereby facilitating the common man. He said the state government is committed for streamlining the affairs in each and every department for ensuring that people don’t face any problem.

Mann said that this is need of hour for the progress of the state and prosperity of its people.

The CM said they must use their pen for delivering service to people in fair and transparent manner. He said that the patwaris must dispense their services honestly so that people don’t face any problem. Mann expressed hope that patwaris will stay grounded and serve the people with utmost professional commitment.