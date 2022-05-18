Punjab CM gives in to farmers’ demand on advancing paddy sowing

The Punjab government on Wednesday partially accepted the demands raised by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) by agreeing to advance the paddy transplantation in three phases beginning June 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Sidhu targets Mann, Kejriwal as Punjab sees farmers’ protest: ‘Don’t run to…’

The decision was taken after chief minister Bhagwant Mann met leaders of farm organisations in Chandigarh in the afternoon, while their supporters continued to hold the dharna on the Mohali border, awaiting a formal word from their representatives.

Against the earlier schedule of paddy transplantation in four phases starting from June 18, it will now be carried out in three phases from June 7 in the Kandi and water-logged areas followed by June 14 and 17 by dividing the state into two zones, depending on the cropping pattern.

Mann agreed to start buying moongi (green grams) at the minimum support price (MSP) for which the mandis have also been identified and a notification issued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said he would take up the issue of purchasing premium variety aromatic basmati with the Centre and take a decision accordingly. He said that the government would also take a call on the purchase of maize by state agencies shortly.

The chief minister, however, refused to offer ₹500 a quintal bonus on wheat to cover the yield loss.

Farmer leaders meet to decide on dharna

The SKM is expected to hold a meeting of its constituents to decide on lifting the dharna.

Earlier, the farmer leaders said the Mohali deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police invited them for a meeting with the chief minister in Chandigarh. “The DC and SSP came to take us (for the meeting) and the message (for the meeting) is from CM sahab,” farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa said. “We are going for the meeting,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) state president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the farmers’ protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border will continue. “We will reveal the outcome of the meeting later.”

As many as 36 farmer leaders – who were taken in a bus to the Punjab Bhawan – took part in the meeting, a farmer leader said.

Scores of Punjab farmers protesting against the government over their demands spent Tuesday night on the Chandigarh-Mohali road near the Yadavindra Public School Chowk in Mohali after they were stopped from marching towards Chandigarh.

The farmers, who owe allegiance to various farmer bodies of Punjab, were stopped from heading to the state capital on Tuesday to press the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to meet their various demands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After being stopped by Punjab Police, the farmers squatted and parked their vehicles in the middle of the road. They spent the night on the Chandigarh-Mohali road near YPS Chowk.

The protesting farmers are carrying ration, beds, fans, coolers, utensils, cooking gas cylinders and other items with them.

They had given an ultimatum to the government and said if the chief minister did not hold a meeting with them by Wednesday, they would move towards Chandigarh, breaking barricades for holding an indefinite protest.

With PTI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON