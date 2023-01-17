Punjab CM hits back at Rahul over remote control jibe

Chandigarh: Taking a strong exception to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said it was a classic case of pot calling the kettle black.

Reacting to Rahul’s statement that Punjab government is being run from Delhi, Mann said the Congress leader was issuing baseless statements and he had no moral right to say anything about democracy or democratic norms.

The Punjab CM said he has been elected the chief minister by the people of Punjab who had given a whopping mandate in favour of the AAP. “It’s the Congress that has caused irreparable damage to the democratic norms by running the chief ministers like puppets,” he told Rahul.

“I was made the CM by the people of Punjab while (Charanjit Singh) Channi ji was made the CM)by Rahul Gandhi. You insulted and removed CM Captain (Amarinder Singh) Saheb in two minutes. The Congress president of Punjab (Amrinder Singh Raja Warring) was pushed during the yatra,” Mann said in a tweet.

