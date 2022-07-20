Punjab CM lauds police for Op against Moose Wala shooters

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday congratulated the state police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against two shooters allegedly involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police at a village in Amritsar district. Three policemen and a journalist were also injured, said police.

In a statement issued here, the CM said the state government has launched a decisive war against the gangsters and anti-social elements in the state. He said the Punjab Police has got a major success in an anti-gangster operation in Amritsar.

Mann congratulated all police officers and those who made this operation against gangsters a huge success. The CM said police officers have exhibited rare courage and heroism during the operation to eliminate the gangsters from Punjab.

He said as a fact of the matter, the Punjab Police has upheld its glorious tradition of bravery and professional commitment to safeguard the lives of people. Mann said the state government is according top priority to wipe out the scourge of gangsters and drugs from the state.

Alleging that the previous governments used to “patronise drug trade and gangsters” in the state, Mann said that now “none of them will be spared”. He said no one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state and severest of severe action will be taken against gangsters and anti-social elements.