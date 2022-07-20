Moose Wala murder: Encounter on near Attari border with suspected gangsters
An encounter between Punjab Police and suspected gangsters involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder on May 29 is underway at Hoshiar Nagar village near Attari border in Amritsar, police sources said on Wednesday afternoon.
Also read: Haryana DSP death: People take to streets demanding arrest of culprits
Gangsters Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu, and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, who are key accused in the Moose Wala killing at Mansa, and one more miscreant are said to be hiding in a farmhouse of the village.
Sources said the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police had a information that the accused in Sidhu Moosewala’s killing have taken shelter in the village, which is situated near the India-Pakistan border.
Heavy police force of Amritsar rural district, Amritsar commissionerate and Tarn Taran district are on the spot.
Hundreds of rounds have been fired from both the sides.
A senior police official, who is at the spot, said some policemen have also received bullet injuries. He said they have targeted two gangsters, and their operation is underway.
However, there is no official confirmation about the identity of the accused involved in the encounter.
Punjab Police teams continue to rush the spot with arms and ammunition. People are not allowed to go on the road leading to the farmhouse.
Punjabi singer turned Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by six shooters just 4km from his house at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29.
Mannu fired at Moose Wala with AK-47
Police said Mannu who was in a Toyota Corolla car along with Roopa, fired at Moose Wala with an AK-47. Soon after the incident, the duo fled the spot. Later, they snatched an Alto car, which was found abandoned in Moga district.
A henchman of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Manpreet Singh alias Mannu of Kussa village in Moga district, is facing 13 cases, including four murder cases in various districts of Punjab.
Since September last year, Mannu has carried out three murders and made two murders bids on the directions of Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar. This is besides Moose Wala’s murder.
Two shooters spotted in Moga last month
The two Punjab module shooters involved in the killing of Moose Wala were spotted moving around in the rural area of Moga three weeks after the crime even as the state police groped in the dark for leads.
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage that recently emerged from Samalsar in Moga district showed Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu riding a stolen bike on June 21. Samalsar is around 100 km from Jawaharke village in Mansa district, where Moose Wala was shot dead by six-shooters on May 29.
Officials privy to the case said, “It seems they took shelter in neighbouring districts of Mansa as they were spotted in a CCTV footage at Samalsar on June 21. It was found that they were travelling on a stolen bike. As per the CCTV trail, they moved towards Tarn Taran district,” he added.
Six shooters of two modules involved in killing
Police have identified six shooters and claimed that two modules of shooters were involved in the killing. The shooters were said to have been in direct touch with Canada-based Goldy Brar. While Delhi police have arrested three shooters- Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa- of Haryana module, their counterparts in Punjab have failed to arrest any shooter so far. Deepak of Haryana module, Mannu and Roopa of Punjab module are still absconding.
As per sources, shooter Ankit Sirsa, who is presently in Punjab Police custody, had also revealed to the cops that Mannu and Roopa were hiding in Punjab.
“Looking at their pattern, it seems the shooters are travelling via rural routes to evade the police. They also stayed in known areas --Mannu belongs to Moga. They are suspected to have moved to Tarn Taran. A police team spotted them on CCTV while trying to map their trail. They moved on June 21, a day after Delhi Police announced that two Haryana module shooters Priyavrat and Kashish were arrested,” another official said.
(With inputs from Parteek Singh Mahal)
-
Haryana DSP death: People take to streets demanding arrest of culprits
A day after a 58-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who was investigating a lead on illegal mining in Nuh district in Haryana, was allegedly mowed down by a truck, Tauru market association members held a silent protest march demanding the arrest of the suspects behind the murder. More than 300 policemen are deployed in Tauru to maintain law and order situation, the police said.
-
‘I quit’: UP minister Dinesh Khatik says he was being kept in the dark by officials
LUCKNOW: an influential Dalit minister from western Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Khatik, on Wednesday sent his resignation from the state council of ministers, complaining that officials did not listen to him or share any information about his ministry. A two-time legislator, Khatik, was inducted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath as a minister of state (MoS) for jal shakti, in September last year. Or invited to any of the departmental meetings.
-
2 killed, 6 rescued after under-construction bridge collapses in Uttarakhand
Two labourers were killed and six seriously injured after an iron shuttering of an under-construction bridge collapsed on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Rudraprayag district on Wednesday morning, said the state disaster response force (SDRF). The incident occurred between Sirobagarh-Narkota at around 9am.
-
Three dead, one hospitalised due to suspected hooch consumption in Bihar
Three persons died, while another person was hospitalised after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Biscuman colony in Alamganj area of Patna on Tuesday night. The family members of the deceased said the three complained of stomach pain and blurriness after consuming the liquor. One person died on Tuesday evening itself, while the second died on Tuesday night. In May, six persons reportedly died after yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Gaya and Aurangabad.
-
Now, changing names to be more difficult for ‘non-Goans’. Here’s why
A bill to this effect is expected to be passed in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The Goa Change of Name (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that was tabled in the legislative assembly has also mandated that any change in name will now have to be done through a civil judge as opposed to having to approach the civil registrar, as was the practice up to now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics