Haryana DSP death: People take to streets demanding arrest of culprits
A day after a 58-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who was investigating a lead on illegal mining in Nuh district in Haryana, was allegedly mowed down by a truck, Tauru market association members held a silent protest march demanding the arrest of the suspects behind the murder.
More than 300 policemen are deployed in Tauru to maintain law and order situation, the police said.
Hundreds of shopkeepers, vendors, teachers, union members and contractual workers on Wednesday marched down the streets of Tauru in protest against the DSP’s alleged murder at the hands of the illegal mining mafia. They demanded the arrest of the people involved in the incident and also a crackdown on illegal activities in the district.
The demonstrators marched from Aggarwal Dharamshala to new Anaj Mandi via Old Anaj Mandi and handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate.
Raj Kumar Mitta, president of the cloth market association in Tauru, said that it is very unfortunate that people who protect citizens are targeted by miscreants involved in illegal activities. “We have demanded arrest of all the suspects and that the suspects should be hanged till death. Anyone who is behind the murder should be immediately booked,” he said.
Phool Kumar Yadav, president of the Haryana school association, said they are demanding peace and safety of everyone, including the police officials. “This is not the first time that police teams were attacked. There have been many instances when the criminals and their family members pelt stones and assault the policemen when they try to curb illegal activities,” he said.
Haryana DSP Surender Singh was killed on Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop ran over him in Nuh.
‘I quit’: UP minister Dinesh Khatik says he was being kept in the dark by officials
LUCKNOW: an influential Dalit minister from western Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Khatik, on Wednesday sent his resignation from the state council of ministers, complaining that officials did not listen to him or share any information about his ministry. A two-time legislator, Khatik, was inducted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath as a minister of state (MoS) for jal shakti, in September last year. Or invited to any of the departmental meetings.
2 killed, 6 rescued after under-construction bridge collapses in Uttarakhand
Two labourers were killed and six seriously injured after an iron shuttering of an under-construction bridge collapsed on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Rudraprayag district on Wednesday morning, said the state disaster response force (SDRF). The incident occurred between Sirobagarh-Narkota at around 9am.
Three dead, one hospitalised due to suspected hooch consumption in Bihar
Three persons died, while another person was hospitalised after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Biscuman colony in Alamganj area of Patna on Tuesday night. The family members of the deceased said the three complained of stomach pain and blurriness after consuming the liquor. One person died on Tuesday evening itself, while the second died on Tuesday night. In May, six persons reportedly died after yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Gaya and Aurangabad.
Now, changing names to be more difficult for ‘non-Goans’. Here’s why
A bill to this effect is expected to be passed in the Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The Goa Change of Name (Amendment) Bill, 2022 that was tabled in the legislative assembly has also mandated that any change in name will now have to be done through a civil judge as opposed to having to approach the civil registrar, as was the practice up to now.
International Chess Day: Youngsters are game for some tactical moves!
In American novelist, Walter Tevis's words, 'Chess isn't always competitive. Chess can also be beautiful.' These echo in the mind as one spots youngsters engrossed in the board game, at various spots in the city including some cafes. Chess is one of those games that resonates very closely with our lives. 22-year-old Gurugrammer, Gokul Kumar runs a recreational group, CheckMate Chess Club. Truly, as a game, chess can instil one's lives with a mechanism to enhance personal growth.
