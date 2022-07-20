Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana DSP death: People take to streets demanding arrest of culprits
Haryana DSP death: People take to streets demanding arrest of culprits

Haryana DSP Surender Singh was killed on Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop ran over him in Nuh district
Haryana DSP Surender Singh, who was killed on Tuesday in Nuh. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 02:18 PM IST
ByLeena Dhankhar

A day after a 58-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who was investigating a lead on illegal mining in Nuh district in Haryana, was allegedly mowed down by a truck, Tauru market association members held a silent protest march demanding the arrest of the suspects behind the murder.

More than 300 policemen are deployed in Tauru to maintain law and order situation, the police said.

Hundreds of shopkeepers, vendors, teachers, union members and contractual workers on Wednesday marched down the streets of Tauru in protest against the DSP’s alleged murder at the hands of the illegal mining mafia. They demanded the arrest of the people involved in the incident and also a crackdown on illegal activities in the district.

The demonstrators marched from Aggarwal Dharamshala to new Anaj Mandi via Old Anaj Mandi and handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate.

Also Read:Slain Haryana DSP was to retire in October

Raj Kumar Mitta, president of the cloth market association in Tauru, said that it is very unfortunate that people who protect citizens are targeted by miscreants involved in illegal activities. “We have demanded arrest of all the suspects and that the suspects should be hanged till death. Anyone who is behind the murder should be immediately booked,” he said.

Phool Kumar Yadav, president of the Haryana school association, said they are demanding peace and safety of everyone, including the police officials. “This is not the first time that police teams were attacked. There have been many instances when the criminals and their family members pelt stones and assault the policemen when they try to curb illegal activities,” he said.

    Leena Dhankhar

    Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents.

