Slain Haryana DSP was to retire in October
Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who on Tuesday became the latest victim of the powerful mining mafia when a truck he signalled to stop ran over him in Nuh, had joined the state police as an assistant-sub inspector (ASI) in 1994.
The slain DSP was to superannuate on October 31, 2022. Survived by his wife, daughter, son, and two grandchildren, the DSP leaves behind five brothers. His two brothers had died earlier. His parents had passed away in March this year, family sources said.
DSP’s daughter is married and working with a private bank in Bengaluru, while his son, who is also married, had gone to Canada for further studies, said family sources as a pall of gloom descended on Surender Singh’s Sarangpur village in Hisar’s Adampur.
His elder brother Subhash Manjhu, who is a government school principal in Hisar district, said Surender had shifted to Sector 4 of Kurukshetra where he was posted for many years.
Surender’s younger brother Ashok Kumar, who lives in Kurukshetra and posted in a cooperative bank, said, “We spoke to him around 8 am on Tuesday over the phone and discussed some family matters. He was looking forward to retiring and we used to meet regularly and discuss family matters as well as post-retirement plans.”
“He was a punctual and dedicated police officer,” he said. After joining the Haryana police in 1994, he remained posted in Kurukshetra till 2014. During this period, he worked with the Crime Investigation Agency of the Kurukshetra police. After promotion, he was posted as DSP, Shahabad, from August 2019 to June 2020.
He had shifted to Kurukshetra a few years ago as he was posted there for several years. “The last rites will be performed at our native village and we have informed his son about his death,” Ashok Kumar, his younger brother said.
-
Gurugram: CM’s flying squad busts illegal call centre in Udyog Vihar Phase 5
Gurugram: The chief minister's flying squad busted an illegal call centre in Udyog Vihar Phase 5 on Thursday. The call centre was allegedly involved in duping US nationals under the garb of providing them with technical support, police said. A police team patrolled the area and raided the premises on Thursday night. Owners Shashank Rathod (32) and Abhishek Pandey (26), along with manager Vivek Shinde (25) were arrested from the spot.
-
Martyr status will be given to slain Haryana DSP: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said no culprit will be spared after deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh investigating illegal mining was killed in Nuh district when a truck Khattar signalled to stop drove over Surender Singh. He also announced martyr status for the slain DSP. Khattar said Surender Singh sacrificed his life while investigating an illegal mining case in Nuh district.
-
Haryana DSP murder: One held after brief exchange of fire
The Haryana Police have arrested one of the accused in the murder case of DSP Surender Singh who was killed on Tuesday when a dumper he signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district ran over him. Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested accused has been identified as Ikkar, a resident of Panchgaon village, who was a cleaner on the dumper. After the incident, multiple police teams were continuously raiding different locations to arrest the accused.
-
Illicit liquor trade: 21 arrested in Kurukshetra
At least 21 people were arrested by the Kurukshetra police for their involvement in the trade of illicit liquor in the district on Monday. The police have also registered 20 cases and recovered 180 bottles of illicit liquor and 195 litres of lahan. Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra, Karan Goyal, said that a special drive has been launched by the district police against the illegal liquor trade.
-
HC seeks report from Punjab on working of animal rights’ groups
The high court has directed the Punjab government to submit a report by July 26 on working of the Society for Prevention for Cruelty to Animals in various districts in the state. The report has been sought in respect of setting up of SPCAs in districts Bathinda, Fazilka, Barnala, Kapurthala, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Mansa by the adjourned date. The directions came on a plea from Mowgli Aid Animal Welfare Society, an NGO.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics