Slain Haryana DSP was to retire in October

Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who on Tuesday became the latest victim of the powerful mining mafia when a truck he signalled to stop ran over him in Nuh, had joined the state police as an assistant-sub inspector (ASI) in 1994.

The slain DSP was to superannuate on October 31, 2022. Survived by his wife, daughter, son, and two grandchildren, the DSP leaves behind five brothers. His two brothers had died earlier. His parents had passed away in March this year, family sources said.

DSP’s daughter is married and working with a private bank in Bengaluru, while his son, who is also married, had gone to Canada for further studies, said family sources as a pall of gloom descended on Surender Singh’s Sarangpur village in Hisar’s Adampur.

His elder brother Subhash Manjhu, who is a government school principal in Hisar district, said Surender had shifted to Sector 4 of Kurukshetra where he was posted for many years.

Surender’s younger brother Ashok Kumar, who lives in Kurukshetra and posted in a cooperative bank, said, “We spoke to him around 8 am on Tuesday over the phone and discussed some family matters. He was looking forward to retiring and we used to meet regularly and discuss family matters as well as post-retirement plans.”

“He was a punctual and dedicated police officer,” he said. After joining the Haryana police in 1994, he remained posted in Kurukshetra till 2014. During this period, he worked with the Crime Investigation Agency of the Kurukshetra police. After promotion, he was posted as DSP, Shahabad, from August 2019 to June 2020.

He had shifted to Kurukshetra a few years ago as he was posted there for several years. “The last rites will be performed at our native village and we have informed his son about his death,” Ashok Kumar, his younger brother said.