Martyr status will be given to slain Haryana DSP: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said no culprit will be spared after deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh investigating illegal mining was killed in Nuh district when a truck he signalled to stop drove over him. He also announced martyr status for the slain DSP. Khattar said Surender Singh sacrificed his life while investigating an illegal mining case in Nuh district. Police posts will be set up near the mining area as well as posts will be made on the border with other states. He said the state government is committed to eliminating the mining mafia in the state.

He also announced ₹one crore assistance and a job to the next of kin of the officer. “In the murder case of DSP Surendra Singh, orders have been given to take strict action. Not a single culprit will be spared,” Khattar said in a tweet, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family.

Arrest all the culprits: Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said he has directed the police to take strict action and arrest all the culprits responsible for the ghastly act.

Will bring culprits to justice: Haryana Police

Haryana police said the officer laid down his life in the course of duty and no effort shall be spared in bringing the culprits to justice.

Surjewala seeks judicial inquiry

However, the main opposition Congress targeted the Khattar government over the incident. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. He alleged that the mining mafia was getting patronage from the government. “Does the chief minister not know that the mining mafia is flourishing from Yamunanagar to Nuh and Mewat? Why is the government acting like a mute spectator?” he asked.

A murder case should be registered and all culprits should be arrested, said Surjewala.

Law and order situation has collapsed in state: Hooda

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed in the state. “We have been repeatedly saying that the common man is feeling unsafe and recently many MLAs have also received threats. It appears that the government is non-existent and there is no rule of law,” Hooda said.

Further commenting on the Nuh incident, he said, “When the mafia is working on this scale and has no fear, it is clear that it has got patronage.”