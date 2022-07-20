Martyr status will be given to slain Haryana DSP: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said no culprit will be spared after deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh investigating illegal mining was killed in Nuh district when a truck he signalled to stop drove over him. He also announced martyr status for the slain DSP. Khattar said Surender Singh sacrificed his life while investigating an illegal mining case in Nuh district. Police posts will be set up near the mining area as well as posts will be made on the border with other states. He said the state government is committed to eliminating the mining mafia in the state.
He also announced ₹one crore assistance and a job to the next of kin of the officer. “In the murder case of DSP Surendra Singh, orders have been given to take strict action. Not a single culprit will be spared,” Khattar said in a tweet, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family.
Arrest all the culprits: Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij said he has directed the police to take strict action and arrest all the culprits responsible for the ghastly act.
Will bring culprits to justice: Haryana Police
Haryana police said the officer laid down his life in the course of duty and no effort shall be spared in bringing the culprits to justice.
Surjewala seeks judicial inquiry
However, the main opposition Congress targeted the Khattar government over the incident. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. He alleged that the mining mafia was getting patronage from the government. “Does the chief minister not know that the mining mafia is flourishing from Yamunanagar to Nuh and Mewat? Why is the government acting like a mute spectator?” he asked.
A murder case should be registered and all culprits should be arrested, said Surjewala.
Law and order situation has collapsed in state: Hooda
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed in the state. “We have been repeatedly saying that the common man is feeling unsafe and recently many MLAs have also received threats. It appears that the government is non-existent and there is no rule of law,” Hooda said.
Further commenting on the Nuh incident, he said, “When the mafia is working on this scale and has no fear, it is clear that it has got patronage.”
Haryana DSP murder: One held after brief exchange of fire
The Haryana Police have arrested one of the accused in the murder case of DSP Surender Singh who was killed on Tuesday when a dumper he signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district ran over him. Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested accused has been identified as Ikkar, a resident of Panchgaon village, who was a cleaner on the dumper. After the incident, multiple police teams were continuously raiding different locations to arrest the accused.
Illicit liquor trade: 21 arrested in Kurukshetra
At least 21 people were arrested by the Kurukshetra police for their involvement in the trade of illicit liquor in the district on Monday. The police have also registered 20 cases and recovered 180 bottles of illicit liquor and 195 litres of lahan. Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra, Karan Goyal, said that a special drive has been launched by the district police against the illegal liquor trade.
HC seeks report from Punjab on working of animal rights’ groups
The high court has directed the Punjab government to submit a report by July 26 on working of the Society for Prevention for Cruelty to Animals in various districts in the state. The report has been sought in respect of setting up of SPCAs in districts Bathinda, Fazilka, Barnala, Kapurthala, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Mansa by the adjourned date. The directions came on a plea from Mowgli Aid Animal Welfare Society, an NGO.
Impart training to cops handling drug seizure cases: HC to Punjab DGP
Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab director general of police to impart training to cops handling drugs seizure cases. The directions were issued by high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur, while dealing with a bail plea in a drugs seizure case reported in Patiala in August 2021.
Pune Metro completes viaduct work on reach 2
The Pune metro on Tuesday completed the viaducts' work on reach 2 (Vanaz metro station to Civil court metro station). This implies that the Pune metro has completed a total of 296 viaduct spans and 12 depot line spans of the east-west corridor of the Pune Metro Rail Project from Vanaz to Civil court, which is a 7.505km-long viaduct including the depot line at Vanaz.
