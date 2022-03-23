Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM launches anti-corruption helpline number 9501 200 200
Punjab CM launches anti-corruption helpline number 9501 200 200

Bhagwant Mann reiterates vow to rid Punjab of corruption in a month after paying tributes to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann paying tributes at the samadhi of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district on their martyrdom anniversary on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann paying tributes at the samadhi of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district on their martyrdom anniversary on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 01:41 PM IST
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched the anti-corruption helpline number 9501 200 200 and appealed to the people of Punjab to share complaints pertaining to corruption via WhatsApp so that the state could be made corruption-free within a month. He reiterated his commitment to rooting out corruption from Punjab after paying tributes to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their 91st martyrdom anniversary at the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district.

“The Aam Aadmi Party government won’t bear corruption at any level. We will make Punjab corruption-free. Be it a government employee or even my own party MLA, no one will be spared. Anyone can file the complaint against corruption on the dedicated WhatsApp number launched today,” Mann said in a brief interaction with the media.

Later, he tweeted a video from Hussainiwala announcing the WhatsApp number. On March 17, he had shared: “In Punjab, if someone demands a bribe from you, don’t refuse, make a video/audio recording and send it to the number,” Mann said. He explained that his office will investigate and no culprit would be spared. “Corruption will no longer work in Punjab,” he added.

Attired in his trademark yellow turban, Mann reached the memorial 15 minutes ahead of schedule and garlanded the busts of the martyrs before paying floral tributes at their samadhi. He also interacted with Kiranjit Singh, the grandson of Bhagat Singh’s brother Kultar Singh.

After an hour-long visit, the chief minister headed to pay homage to Bhagat Singh at the martyr’s native village of Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

The National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala is located near the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district. The three freedom fighters were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail on March 23, 1931, for killing assistant superintendent of police JP Saunders on December 7, 1928. Their half-burnt bodies were immersed in the Sutlej river near Hussainiwala where the memorial has been built.

