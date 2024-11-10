Punjab CM Mann politicising paddy procurement issue to divert attention from AAP’s failure, says BJP’s Chugh

National general secretary of BJP Tarun Chugh on Saturday accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of politicising paddy procurement to divert people’s attention from the AAP government’s “failures” in Punjab. Workers carry sacks of paddy grain at a grain market, in Jalandhar. (PTI)

Campaigning for party nominee from Gidderbaha seat Manpreet Singh Badal, Chugh called upon the electorate to vote for the saffron party in the forthcoming bypolls to begin a new political era of development and progress in the state.

Chug who undertook a door-to-door campaign said that the BJP has emerged as a hope for Punjab “after the dismal failure of the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann.”

“The Mann government is using paddy procurement as a political tool to cover up its shortcomings,” Chugh claimed. He claimed that despite the Central government allocating ₹41,000 crore to Punjab, the AAP government under Mann ‘delayed’ paddy purchase, creating unnecessary hardship for farmers.

He said that the Modi government has launched numerous welfare and development schemes which have benefited all sections of the society in Punjab.

Hitting out at the Congress and the AAP, Chugh said people will give them a befitting reply in the bypolls.

The bypolls to the four assembly seats — Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala — will take place on November 20, and the counting of votes will be held on November 23.