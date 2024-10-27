Punjab CM meets Nadda, flags DAP shortage

Amidst reports of a shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday met Union chemical and fertiliser minister JP Nadda to ensure a complete supply of the fertiliser allotted to the state by November 15. Union minister of chemicals and fertilizers JP Nadda with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at the meeting in New Delhi. (PTI)

Mann, who met Nadda in Delhi at his residence, said that the state contributes around 50% of the supply of wheat in the national food pool. “DAP is the basic ingredient required for the cultivation of wheat and this year 4.80 lakh metric tonnes of DAP is required in the state for sowing of wheat. So far, the state has received 3.30 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser which is too inadequate,” Mann said after the meeting.

CM said that it is understandable that there is a shortage of DAP due to the Ukraine war and other international reasons as 70% of it is imported.

However, he said that the state needs DAP primarily till November 15 so the Union government should accord priority to allocate Punjab its share.

“This will help in smooth sowing season of wheat in the state and will be in the larger interest of national food security too,” the CM said.

CM insisted that the paddy procurement operations in the state are going smoothly.

“Though some hiccups are being created due to non-transportation of earlier procured grains by FCI, we have been raising the issue with Union home minister Amit Shah and Union food minister Pralhad Joshi. Today (Saturday) 4 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the mandis across the state and the process is going on smoothly,” Mann said.

The CM also slammed ‘baseless’ statements being made by Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu.

“I am well aware of the problems faced by the farmers and labourers in the mandis. Contrary to this, wealthy, privileged and affluent Bittu is not even aware of the basic dynamics of agriculture,” he said.

CM also advised the farmers union that ‘excess of everything is bad’ and blocking roads almost every day without any reason is not justified. “The state government has already solved the problems of arhtiyas and have vehemently raised issues of millers with the Union government due to which procurement has picked up pace. Agitation in the middle of the season that is inconveniencing people is not justified,” Mann said, adding that if the Union government doesn’t pick the produce of millers by June 2025 then the state government will do it on its own.

Taking a jibe at the Akali Dal, the CM said that the party have now run away from contesting the bypolls in the state. He said that jathedar never debarred Akalis to contest polls but fearing a debacle they have decided not to contest the elections.