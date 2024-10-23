Bypoll battle: AAP says will seek vote on Mann govt’s performance

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that it would seek votes based on the performance and achievements of the Bhagwant Mann government for the upcoming byelections in Punjab. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addressing office bearers and constituency in-charges as part of discussion on the strategy for election campaign.

The bypolls to four assembly constituencies in Punjab are scheduled for November 13.

Sandeep Pathak, AAP national general secretary, organisation, and Rajya Sabha member, said that all party members would actively engage with voters in villages, focusing on issues that matter most to the public.

“The party members will campaign on the work done by the AAP-led Mann government. I think that seeing the government’s performance and the candidates nominated for the bypolls, people will vote for the party,” he said.

On Wednesday, a meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann, office bearers and constituency in-charges was convened in the city to discuss the strategy for election campaign. The party candidates for the four assembly constituencies — Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon from Gidderbaha, Ishank Chabbewal from Chabbewal, Gurdeep Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak and Harinder Singh Dhaliwal from Barnala — also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the chief minister said the party would win all four seats. “People are with us because we focus on their issues and work,” Mann said.

Pathak encouraged the party workers to prioritise the genuine demands of people, asserting that a campaign built around public issues would garner blessings and support from the electorate.

He also outlined the campaign strategy, which includes roadshows and small gatherings.

Kejriwal, Atishi among 40 star campaigners

The AAP on Wednesday also released the list of its 40 ‘star campaigners’ for the bypolls in the state. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Mann will lead the campaign for the byelections, Pathak said.

Other campaigners included Delhi chief minister Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh. The names of Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat, ex-minister Satyendar Jain and party leader Pankaj Gupta are figured in the list.

From Punjab, cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Harjot Bains, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Baljeet Kaur, Balbir Singh, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Gurmeet Singh Khuddiyan, Barinder Goyal, Tarunpreet Singh Sound, Mohinder Bhagat, Ravjot, and Hardeep Mundia have been designated as star campaigners.

AAP’s state working president principal Budhram, three Lok Sabha MPs Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, and Malvinder Singh Kang, chief whip Baljinder Kaur, MLAs Jasveer Singh Raja Gill, Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Barar, and Kulwant Singh Pandori will also be star campaigners for the byelections.