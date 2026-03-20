Punjab CM opens ₹3,200-cr Tata Steel plant in Ludhiana; 2,500 jobs expected

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday inaugurated Tata Steel’s state-of-the-art green steel plant in Ludhiana, marking a milestone for sustainable industrial growth in Punjab. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann with Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran in Ludhiana on Friday at the launch of Tata Steel’s second recycling-based green steel plant in India that uses scrap-based technology to significantly reduce carbon emissions. (HT Photo)

The project, established with an investment of approximately ₹3,200 crore, is spread across 115 acres in the Hi-Tech Valley and has an annual production capacity of 0.75 million tonnes.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister asserted that Punjab remains a land of opportunity where businesses of all scales can thrive without fear. He noted that whether an entrepreneur sets up a small street venture or a large industrial unit like Tata Steel, the state offers a supportive environment and a robust industrial base.

Sustainable manufacturing, revenue growth

The facility is Tata Steel’s second recycling-based green steel plant in India, utilising scrap-based technology to significantly reduce carbon emissions. Primarily manufacturing TMT bars for the construction sector, the plant aligns with the company’s broader decarbonisation strategy currently being implemented in Rohtak and across its European operations.

The chief minister highlighted that the plant is expected to generate significant economic benefits, including annual tax revenue between ₹200 crore and ₹300 crore. Beyond the fiscal gains, the project is projected to create employment for 2,500 people. While direct hiring remains specific to technical roles, the government expects substantial growth in ancillary sectors such as transportation, logistics, and local MSMEs.

Infrastructure and air connectivity

The inauguration also served as a platform to discuss regional infrastructure. During the event, state industries minister Sanjeev Arora informed the chief minister that flight bookings from Halwara to Delhi are likely to begin next week. This move is expected to boost industrial activity by providing the Ludhiana business hub with much-needed air connectivity.

The plant’s shift toward scrap-based production is seen as a step in the state’s transition toward environmentally responsible manufacturing. Officials said the project not only strengthens the local supply chain but also reinforces Punjab’s position as a preferred destination for hi-tech industrial investments.