Punjab CM orders probe after MP flags ‘real estate mafia’ in Mohali district

Acting on the letter received from Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari regarding non-provision of facilities to people as promised by real estate developers in Mohali, Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a probe.

The principal secretary of the housing and urban development department will conduct the probe and will submit the report in two weeks.

Tewari in his letter to the CM had stated that real estate developers in Mohali, Kharar, Kurali, and New Chandigarh had not fulfilled their obligations after selling plots and flats to people who had invested their hard-earned savings on them.

The residents of these societies were facing harassment at the hands of real estate developers including lack of basic amenities, the letter had stated.

Last month, after registering cases against 48 builders for raising illegal colonies in Kharar and Balongi areas, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh had constituted a special investigating team (SIT) under the superintendent of police (SP, rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal.

On July 11, Tewari had raised the issue of “real estate mafia” in the district and assured that he would take up the matter with the CM, following which the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had swung into action and asked the SSP of police to register FIRs against erring builders.

On July 15, the police had registered a case against 48 builders, who had developed unauthorised residential colonies at Jhampur, Badmajra and Behlolpur villages of Kharar area. The case was registered under Section 36(1) of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA). There are around 20 illegal colonies that have come up without the permission of GMADA. No change of land use (CLU) was done either. Most of the colonies have come up on agricultural land.