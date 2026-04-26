Punjab CM orders time-bound flood protection works before monsoon

With Punjab heading towards the monsoon season, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday ordered deputy commissioners to complete all flood protection works within deadline, warning officials of personal accountability for lapses.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann chairing a meeting with the departments concerned over flood preparations ahead of monsoon on Saturday. (@BhagwantMann)

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Chairing a high-level review meeting, he directed urgent desilting of drains and vulnerable points, fast-tracked anti-pollution measures, and pushed pending infrastructure projects as the state moves to prevent floods and strengthen water management before the rains arrive.

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Mann said, “The plan of drains and rivers should be prepared in sync with the engineers of the irrigation department to ensure their regular desilting, cleaning and strengthening of flood protection works.”

He emphasised, “This will be instrumental in saving people from the wrath of floods during the monsoon season and every officer will be personally accountable for this work. The desilting of Gidderpindi Railway Bridge (Ferozepur) and other places prone to floods should be done at the earliest to avert any flood-like situation.”

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{{^usCountry}} On the cleaning of Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana, the CM added, “The water of the Buddha Nullah has been cleaned up to the starting point of Ludhiana city, and cleaning work beyond this point is ongoing. Cow dung waste from dairies into Buddha Nullah should be checked with a heavy hand. The municipal corporation must ensure proper lifting of cow dung from the dairies and dairy owners should cooperate.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the cleaning of Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana, the CM added, “The water of the Buddha Nullah has been cleaned up to the starting point of Ludhiana city, and cleaning work beyond this point is ongoing. Cow dung waste from dairies into Buddha Nullah should be checked with a heavy hand. The municipal corporation must ensure proper lifting of cow dung from the dairies and dairy owners should cooperate.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On water flow and pollution control, Mann said, “The regulator at Simbli for releasing 200 cusecs of water into Chitti Bein (Garhshankar) should be made operational. The issue of culverts constructed on Jalandhar National Highway 44 that are obstructing water flow should be resolved at the earliest through technical correction. Likewise, 100 cusecs of water from Bist Doab Canal (Ropar) should be released to reduce pollution in Kala Sanghian drain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On water flow and pollution control, Mann said, “The regulator at Simbli for releasing 200 cusecs of water into Chitti Bein (Garhshankar) should be made operational. The issue of culverts constructed on Jalandhar National Highway 44 that are obstructing water flow should be resolved at the earliest through technical correction. Likewise, 100 cusecs of water from Bist Doab Canal (Ropar) should be released to reduce pollution in Kala Sanghian drain.” {{/usCountry}}

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