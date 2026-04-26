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Punjab CM orders time-bound flood protection works before monsoon

The Punjab CM directed urgent desilting of drains and vulnerable points, fast-tracked anti-pollution measures, and pushed pending infrastructure projects as the state moves to prevent floods

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 06:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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With Punjab heading towards the monsoon season, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday ordered deputy commissioners to complete all flood protection works within deadline, warning officials of personal accountability for lapses.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann chairing a meeting with the departments concerned over flood preparations ahead of monsoon on Saturday. (@BhagwantMann)

Chairing a high-level review meeting, he directed urgent desilting of drains and vulnerable points, fast-tracked anti-pollution measures, and pushed pending infrastructure projects as the state moves to prevent floods and strengthen water management before the rains arrive.

Accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Mann said, “The plan of drains and rivers should be prepared in sync with the engineers of the irrigation department to ensure their regular desilting, cleaning and strengthening of flood protection works.”

He emphasised, “This will be instrumental in saving people from the wrath of floods during the monsoon season and every officer will be personally accountable for this work. The desilting of Gidderpindi Railway Bridge (Ferozepur) and other places prone to floods should be done at the earliest to avert any flood-like situation.”

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM orders time-bound flood protection works before monsoon
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM orders time-bound flood protection works before monsoon
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