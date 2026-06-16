Punjab CM rejects video behind Akal Takht decree, claims political conspiracy

A day after the Sikh clergy declared him “Guru Dokhi (anti-Guru)” and “Khalsa Panth virodhi (anti-Khalsa Panth)” over an objectionable video, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday rejected the video that formed the basis of the religious decree.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday rejected the video that formed the basis of the Akal Takht decree against him. (PTI Photo)

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Breaking his silence on the edict pronounced from the faseel, platform of Akal Takht in the Golden Temple complex of Amritsar by acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday afternoon, Mann released a video statement asserting that the man seen in the controversial footage was not him. “The person seen in the video does not match my height and physique,” Mann said, adding that he rejects the clip “completely”.

In January, the Akal Takht had summoned him over the clip where Mann allegedly commented on “Guru ki Golak (gurdwara donation box)” and engaged in “objectionable activities” involving pictures of Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The complaint accused a man resembling Mann of sprinkling liquor on portraits of the Gurus and Bhindranwale. While Mann maintained during his January 15 appearance before the Akal Takht secretariat that the footage was fake, manipulated, and AI-generated, acting jathedar Giani Gargaj issued the decree after revealing that two government-approved forensic laboratories found the video to be authentic, original, untampered with, and not AI-generated.

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Mann expressed surprise at the findings, directly questioning the religious body’s leadership and its appointment process.

“I am surprised at how the people sitting at the highest position of religious bodies are indulging in such false propaganda at the behest of their political bosses. They are indulging in mudslinging to defame me. Because I am taking decisions for the protection of water, Gurbani, farmers and the youth, which they cannot tolerate,” he alleged, pointing to political motives behind the decision.

He said the Sikh sangat (community) “knows very well about the kind of decisions being taken there” regarding political appointees. Even so, Mann maintained his personal allegiance, saying he considers the Akal Takht the supreme body and remains committed to it.

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The confrontation between the Mann-led AAP government and the clergy intersects with a legislative standoff. Alongside the edict against Mann, the Sikh clergy issued a sweeping order summoning the entire Punjab cabinet and all Sikh MLAs, regardless of political affiliation, to appear before the Akal Takht on June 29. The summons is linked directly to the newly enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The anti-sacrilege law, which was unanimously passed on April 13 and signed by governor Gulab Chand Kataria on April 19, scales up punishments for beadbi (desecration) of the holy scripture, mandating a minimum of 10 years and up to life imprisonment alongside fines of up to ₹25 lakh.

The Akal Takht has fiercely opposed certain clauses—particularly the mandatory digital registry of saroops—arguing it forces Sikh institutions, granthis, and sewadars into a legal registry that amounts to direct government intrusion into faith. Mann opposed the clergy’s stance, pointing out a contradiction. “Earlier, the managers at Akal Takht used to ask why a law against sacrilege was not being enacted. When the law has been enacted, they are asking why the law has been enacted, saying they were not consulted,” the chief minister said, questioning the “propaganda” against him and vowing to continue making decisions in the interest of Punjab.

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Being targeted: CM

Later on Tuesday, while distributing appointment letters to newly recruited medical officers in Mohali, Mann connected the religious edict to the AAP’s recent success in the local body elections, claiming his rivals are flustered.

He alleged that his opponents have initiated a multi-layered, sustained campaign to target him from every possible angle. “I have been a target for a long time. First, they tried to target me personally. Then they tried to target my family. Third, they attempted to harm me politically. When the people gave their mandate to us in the municipal corporation elections and AAP won majority seats, they have now started targeting me religiously,” Mann said.

Reiterating that respect for Sikh institutions is deeply ingrained in him, he said: “Whenever we are travelling and see the Nishan Sahib, we bow our heads in reverence”. Mann said that nobody could question his faith or commitment to Punjab’s values.

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Backed by the AAP’s wider defence accusing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Badal family of using religious institutions to regain lost political relevance, Mann said the final decision rests with the public. “The sangat will give its verdict. People know who stands with them,” he concluded, asserting that his government remains focused on public welfare and youth employment.

(With inputs from Sheetal in Mohali)