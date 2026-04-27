Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday reviewed the state's flood preparedness and approved the purchase of advanced amphibious machines to strengthen state's flood prevention and relief infrastructure. Punjab CM reviews flood preparedness

He asserted that the state government is moving proactively to minimise damage and protect lives ahead of the monsoon season.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, Mann said, "In order to carry out flood relief measures further in a smooth and hassle free manner, consent has been given to purchase amphibious machines for desilting of rivers and drains effectively."

He emphasised that these machines are capable of operating even in running water and can carry out deep desilting, making them critical for both preventive action and emergency response.

"These multipurpose machines can carry on desilting deeply due to which acquiring them is the need of the hour to carry flood relief operations both in anticipation and in case of emergency," he stated, while directing the department to prepare a detailed blueprint for their procurement.

Referring to global best practices, Mann said, "I had seen the operations of this machine recently during my trip to Finland where these multipurpose machines are optimally utilized."

He added that these machines can be effectively deployed for maintenance and cleaning of rivers, drains, ponds and other water bodies, alongside flood protection works.

"The acquisition of these machines by the state government will go a long way in mitigating the woes faced by people due to fury of floods," he noted.

Highlighting water management concerns, Mann said, "The maximum water level of the Bhakra Dam was 1,680 feet and on April 26 this was recorded as 1,594 feet."

He stressed that with paddy sowing set to begin from June 1, water release must be planned carefully in view of the approaching monsoon.

"Since the state is all set to start the sowing of paddy crops from June 1, so maximum water should be released from the Bhakra Dam keeping in view the monsoon season ahead," he said.

"By May 31 the ongoing work on new and revival of watercourses in the state will be completed after which 5000 cusecs more water will be required for irrigation purposes."

Reviewing ongoing works, Mann expressed satisfaction over the efforts of the water resources department.

"The works being carried out across the state to avert floods are in larger public interest," he said, adding that drain cleaning is progressing at full pace and will be completed soon.

He further noted that desilting at major flood-prone sites has already been carried out effectively to prevent potential flooding.

Focusing on vulnerable regions, Mann said, "In Rupnagar district where around 20 villages are flood prone and had faced huge losses last year, the state government has taken a number of preventive actions."

He highlighted that stud and spur structures are being constructed as required to control flooding and provide relief to residents. He also directed officials to explore the feasibility of channelisation of the Swaan river for both irrigation and tourism purposes.

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