Punjab CM’s wife gets security upgrade, now 40 cops to guard her

In a security upgrade for Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur, nearly 40 police personnel would now accompany her during visits to districts in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, 15 personnel have been provided to Kaur by the CM security. Mann and Kaur had tied the nuptial knot in July last year.

Additional director general of police, special protection unit (SPU), AK Pandey has directed all district police chiefs, police commissioners and head of police ranges to ensure the enhanced security cover for the CM’s wife.

In a February 6 letter, accessed by Hindustan Times, ADGP Pandey said: “It has been brought to my notice that during the visits of Gurpreet Kaur Mann, wife of the chief minister, people are often seen breaking the security cordon and getting near the touching distance of the protectee in large numbers. “

The letter states that in order to ensure that no physical harm is done to the protectee, the new security measures need to be put in place immediately during her visits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A strong security cordon comprising of at least 20-24 personnel (2/3 male personnel and 1/3 female personnel) may be stationed near the alighting point to ensure a proper protection ring for CM’s wife,” read the ADGP letter.

The SPU head has also directed that the ring should be under the supervision of a gazette officer or a smart Inspector, who should be actively involved in controlling the public and keeping it at a safe distance.

“In addition, 15 personnel provided by the CM security will accompany her in two gypsies and a Scorpio. These personnel will provide the inner security ring. Whenever the protectee has to attend multiple functions, then the security cordon of

20-24 personnel should accompany her convoy in a separate vehicle/bus provided by district authorities,” the letter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, when the protectee has to travel from one function to another, then a security cordon should be kept in readiness at the place of the subsequent function/functions, so that a protection ring is provided immediately to CM’s wife she gets down from the vehicle, the ADGP further directed.

The letter also clearly mentions that the programme/schedule of the protectee should be conveyed to the DSP, administration, SPU, by the PSO of the protectee or the OSD to the chief minister well in advance to ensure that proper intimation is sent to the districts.

Leave of the personnel attached with the protectee from any unit of the force will be regulated by the DSP, administration, SPU, and no security personnel should leave the protectee without the DSP’s permission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The districts may make any other additional security arrangements as deemed fit to provide foolproof security to the protectee. This may kindly be enforced strictly,” said the ADGP.

The beefing up and pruning of security cover has remained a political issue, especially under the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in the state. Before assuming power, the AAP had announced to come down heavily on the VIP culture in Punjab.

Earlier, Opposition parties had cited an RTI reply saying that 42 vehicles have been allotted by the transport department for the CM’s security. The RTI, filed by leader of opposition Partap Bajwa, had revealed how Mann’s security cavalcade was having the highest number of vehicles allotted to any CM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP’s spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang defended the move to beef up the security of CM’s wife.

“I don’t know about the content of the letter but the decision to increase or decrease the security is taken by the officials concerned after various assessments. The officials must have analysed security cover of Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who is now CM’s wife, in terms of threat perception before taking this decision,” added Kang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON